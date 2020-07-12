New Offer for Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) Girls Basketball, and this College Basketball Offer coming in from the Wofford Terriers
Raven Preston, from Southeast Guilford High School, has a received another college basketball offer and this one is coming in from the Terriers, at Wofford College…
Raven Preston, Class of 2022 SEG Falcons…
Raven is among the Top Five female basketball players in the state of North Carolina…..
The other schools/colleges that Raven has heard from are Western Carolina, Wagner College, UNCG, Bethune-Cookman and Lafayette….
Extremely blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Wofford!!!!?? @Coach_Garrity @CoachP_WC @CoachTrent_Bunn @Coach_MerrillWC @MelHeg7 @coachkent02 @TeamFeltonGirls @FredrickCannon1 @SEGuilfordWBB pic.twitter.com/pzOqjYzNGZ
— Raven Preston (@ravenpreston3) July 12, 2020
