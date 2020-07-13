2020 WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP WILL BE PLAYED WITHOUT SPECTATORS

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2020 Wyndham Championship will be played without spectators, the tournament and Wyndham RewardsÒ, in collaboration with the PGA TOUR, announced today. The 81st annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 13-16, 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The PGA TOUR returned to golf in mid-June by scheduling five fan-free events, the last of which was to have been last week’s Workday Charity Open in Columbus, Ohio. Corporate partners and limited spectators were set to return for the first time at this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, but last Monday, the TOUR and the Memorial Tournament announced it would be played without spectators.

With an extensive health and safety plan in place, the Wyndham Championship was prepared to potentially host its corporate partners and a limited number of spectators, but the constantly evolving dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic made it necessary for the tournament to be played without fans.

“As we have said from the start, our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week,” said PGA TOUR Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder. “We appreciate the cooperation of the Wyndham Championship, Wyndham Rewards, and – of course – the fans of central North Carolina for understanding why collectively we had to make this decision. We remain very excited to present the Wyndham Championship to a global audience as it determines the outcome of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 and sets the field for the FedExCup Playoffs.”

“I’m sorry we have to go this route, but I think this plan is the right call,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “We are very excited to be able to have the tournament and showcase the Wyndham Championship and the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina to the rest of the world, but these are truly unprecedented times. This decision is appropriate for the health and safety of the players, caddies, volunteers and fans. I am incredibly proud of our tournament staff and volunteers and appreciate the way Wyndham Rewards, the PGA TOUR and state of North Carolina worked with us, but with constantly evolving COVID-19 numbers, playing without spectators is the responsible thing to do.”

“We are certainly disappointed we won’t be able to welcome golf fans to the Wyndham Championship this year, but health and safety must come first,” Wyndham Destinations and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Chairman Steve Holmes said. “We completely understand and agree with the decision to play this year’s tournament without spectators. Mark and his team have done a phenomenal job throughout this year’s planning process for our tournament. We are very thankful to them for all of their hard work and remarkable leadership.

“We wish the players the best of luck in the 2020 Wyndham Championship and the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, and we look forward to welcoming fans back to the Wyndham Championship next year as well as to all of our hotels and vacation club resorts around the world. Whenever and wherever they decide to travel, Wyndham will be there, ready to welcome them safely.”

While no spectators will be on site, the tournament, in conjunction with the PGA TOUR, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services and the Guilford County Division of Public Health, will be taking extensive COVID-19-related precautions such as everyone wearing masks, social distancing, extensive hand washing and extensive placement of hand-sanitizing stations where handwashing is not available to protect its volunteers, PGA TOUR players and caddies as well as the essential personal required to present a PGA TOUR event.

A comprehensive screening and testing plan will be implemented including a mandatory health questionnaire and temperature readings for everyone on site each day as well as COVID-19 testing for players, caddies and personnel working in specific areas. In addition, the tournament will implement enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting practices in all areas of tournament operations. The PGA TOUR and the Wyndham Championship will only operate the event if it is deemed safe and responsible to do so by local and state agencies.

Wyndham Championship results will decide the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, the $10 Million bonus program which rewards the top-10 finishers in the final regular season FedExCup point standings. As has been the case since 2007, the Wyndham Championship will set the field for the FedExCup Playoffs beginning the week following the Wyndham Championship.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,300 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has 83 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You’ve earned this.®

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 828,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 83 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Wyndham Destinations:

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world’s largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company’s global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with 230 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham , and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – and 4,200+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world’s leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of nearly 18,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations