Greensboro Red Wings win 10-4 over Mount Airy:HR’s for Jonathan Todd and Alden Kolessar, plus 3 hits for Justin Brady, while Nathan Terry and Cooper Speight are Masters on the Mound

Monday night final:Greensboro Red Wings 10, Mount Airy 4

Red WWWWWings win! 10-4 over Mt Airy. Alden Kolessar and Jonathan Todd each launched homers. Just Brady chipped in with 3 hits. Nathan Terry opened on the mound with 4 shutout innings. Cooper Speight got the save with 3 scoreless innings of his own. Next up: Wed at Davidson Co

— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 14, 2020