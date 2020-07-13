Greensboro Red Wings win 10-4 over Mount Airy:HR’s for Jonathan Todd and Alden Kolessar, plus 3 hits for Justin Brady, while Nathan Terry and Cooper Speight are Masters on the Mound
Monday night final:Greensboro Red Wings 10, Mount Airy 4
Red WWWWWings win! 10-4 over Mt Airy. Alden Kolessar and Jonathan Todd each launched homers. Just Brady chipped in with 3 hits. Nathan Terry opened on the mound with 4 shutout innings. Cooper Speight got the save with 3 scoreless innings of his own. Next up: Wed at Davidson Co
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 14, 2020
