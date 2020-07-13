HiToms Win Fifth Straight, Drums Guilford 11-2

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms use three long balls to thump the Lumberkings 11-2 late Sunday night from Historic Finch Field. With the victory, HPT improved to 7-1.

To start, HPT found themselves entrenched in a pitching duel as HiToms starter Shane Smith (Wake Forest) and Lumberkings starter Zeke LeComte traded strikeout blows. Both starters combined for a total of 15 whiffs.

Smith finished with seven strikeouts and allowed zero runs on only three hits in five innings of work. In total, Smith earned his first regular-season win of summer 2020 for the HiToms.

“I was just looking for a fastball first pitch strike and using the breaking ball in counts that aren’t really ahead,” Smith said. “I was just using that to get even. Our fielders made a lot of really great plays today and just felt good on the mound for the first time in a awhile.”

Ethan Murray (Duke) would figure out LeComte in the third and square up a 2-run homer, his first home run of the summer. However, LeComte lasted three more frames as HPT struggled to extend a 3-1 advantage.

The seventh is where the wheels fell off the bus for the Lumberkings after a pitching change. HPT took advantage of the situation to push across eight runs in their final two offensive opportunities.

Highlighting the late scoring explosion was Zack Gelof(Virginia) and Britt Fuller (Duke) as both belted 2-run shots out toward National Highway, improving the team’s per game home run average to 1.63.

Hogan Windish (UNCG) extended his hitting streak to seven regular-season games. Luke Spiva (Catawba) lead the way tonight in total hits with two singles. Spiva also leads the team batting averages, in regard to relative starts, boasting a .526 average.

Greg Hardison (UNCG), Michael Turconi (Wake Forest) and Eric Grintz (North Carolina) each recoded doubles. With 11 runs on the night, HPT is now averaging nine runs per game.

After two much-needed off days, High Point-Thomasville will be back in action on Wednesday, July 15 verses the same Guilford Lumberkings for another home contest. First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern