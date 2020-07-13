Looking at Possible Pod Play Plan for Guilford County High School Football Teams in 2020, and we have to look at No JV Football and No Middle School Football games

Here is the possible Pod Play High School Football Plan for 2020, and on paper, it looks like a plausible plan to work with, during this 2020 COVID-19 pandemic…

We should look at a way to still play, and that would be with a Pod Play Plan for High School Football…

(We will need to put a hold on Middle School Football and JV football for this season….The JV’s could still practice, and the best thing for them to do, would be play a Fifth Quarter Game, before the Varsity Football games on Thursday and Friday nights.)

Guilford County Pod Play Plan for high school football in 2020:

(This looks to be the best plan for high school football in 2020, that we have seen so far.)

Now here is a look at the plan…We have three pods…

Pod A at Grimsley High School(Jamieson Stadium) with these five schools…

Grimsley, Page, Northwest Guilford, Northern Guilford and Western Guilford…

Pod B at Dudley High School(Tarpley Stadium) with these five schools…

Dudley, Smith, Northeast Guilford, Eastern Guilford, and Southeast Guilford…

Pod C at Simeon Stadium in High Point, with these five schools…High Point Central, High Point Andrews, Southwest Guilford, Ragsdale and Southern Guilford…

You play the high school football games at the three largest stadiums in Guilford County…Plenty of room for Social Distancing…Cap the crowds at 500-600 fans per game…

(Make sure you have STRONG social distancing measures, spread those fans out.)

Start high school football practice the day the kids hope to go back to school(August 17) and begin the games around September 15/the middle of September…

Play a six-game season…You can play the games on Thursdays and Fridays….Two games a week at each pod, and if you have to play every other week, that will give the teams time to be sure they are healthy before their next games…

Start the games September 15 and play just a six-game season and if you have to play the teams in your pod only, so be it, but with the big stadiums, and spreading out the crowds, we should have most of the safety procedures covered….

Looks like an idea with promise, but it will need more work, but it shows were are working on a PLAN…

Look over the pods, and see what you think, and we will try and get the other details worked out…

This plan is more than I have seen from elsewhere…State association, Governor, County, ETC….

Any thoughts on this plan, and if want to call yourself the HOME team each week, call yourself the HOME team, at your pod location…

Pod Play High School Football beginning September 15???

**********No Conference Champions, No State Champions, just Pod Play high school football, and with this plan, at least we have found a way to get high school football games in for 2020, and we have saved high school football for another season of action…….**********

(For practicality purposes, I guess we could go ahead and determine our Pod Champions for the A, B, and C pods…This is not a form of realignment, this is just a One-Year high school football plan.)**********