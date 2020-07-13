NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse – High Impact Youth Camp – DON’T MISS OUT!
HIGH IMPACT YOUTH LACROSSE CAMP
We are excited to announce our High Impact Lacrosse Day Camp for Summer 2020. Our youth camp is for players at all skill levels and led by our talented coaching staff with an 8:1 player to coach ratio. Ensuring ALL players receive and understand fundamental lacrosse techniques and concepts. This camp will help your player hone their technical skills and develop confidence in their game. Join us for a great camp this summer!
Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.
DETAILS
Ages: 2nd – 8th grade
Date: August 4 – 6th
Location: BB&T Sports Park, 428 Twins Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006
Times: 8:30 am – 12 pm
All players must bring their own water, Gatorade, and snacks.
COST $125
* Current NC Fusion players – refer to the Weekly Update emails to find the $50 coupon code.
