Redskins will change their nickname and logo

The Washington Redskins announced Monday/Today that they will be retiring their nickname and logo after completing a thorough review that began on July 3.

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the team said in a statement.

“Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”