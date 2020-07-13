Redskins will change their nickname and logo
from www.espn.com:
The Washington Redskins announced Monday/Today that they will be retiring their nickname and logo after completing a thorough review that began on July 3.
“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the team said in a statement.
“Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.