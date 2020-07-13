Redskins will change their nickname and logo
The Washington Redskins announced Monday/Today that they will be retiring their nickname and logo after completing a thorough review that began on July 3.
“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the team said in a statement.
“Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”
— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 13, 2020
Andy Durham said,
Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the franchise would not use any Native American imagery. Washington’s logo of an American Indian chief was designed by a Native American in 1971.
Another source told ESPN that the plan, as of now, is for the franchise to retain its use of burgundy and gold colors. Rivera had said the team wanted to include the military in its new name.
