Windish (UNCG) Named CPL Hitter of the Week

“The Coastal Plain League announced today that Hogan Windish of High Point-Thomasville was named Hitter of the Week, while Ty Bothwell of Macon earned Pitcher of the Week honors for the second week of the CPL regular season (July 6 – July 12.) CPL Players of the Week are brought to you by Trackman Baseball, providing players and coaches next-generation analytical data all season long.

Windish, a sophomore from UNC-Greensboro, was a force for the HiToms on his way to a .500 batting average across four games and 18 at-bats. The second baseman notched three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six runs scored to finish with an on-base percentage of .500 and slugging of 1.222%. Windish did much of his damage in two games in which he accumulated seven RBIs each on July 7 and 9, both earning him CPL Line of the Night honors.

On the mound, Bothwell, showed his versatility for the Macon Bacon in week two, making an appearance as a start on July 6 at Savannah and once more as a reliever on July 10 versus Lexington County. In his start against the Bananas, the Indiana freshman leftie went four scoreless innings while allowing only one hit, walking none and striking out seven to help the Bacon to their first win of the season over Savannah. Later in the week he entered in the eighth to pitch one scoreless allowing no hits, walking one and striking out two as the Bacon went on to get the victory 6-3. In total he finished with five innings pitched on the week, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine for a 0.40 WHIP and 16.2 strikeouts per nine ratio.”

*Last night (7/12) against Guilford, Windish extended his regular-season hitting streak to seven games.*

Quote from last Tuesday (7/7) against Bull City:

“I was just seeing the ball well today,” Windish said. “They threw a lot of fastballs to me, and I just tried to take advantage and do the damage that I can. Looking forward trying not to do too much with the opportunities that come my way, but if any more mistakes are left over the plate, I’ll try to do what I can.”

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern