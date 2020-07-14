NCCA brings us the NOCAD Return to Play Coaching Panel Discussion with Phil Weaver(Grimsley HS/NCCA), David Cutcliffe(Duke), Tubby Smith(HPU), Kennedy Tinsley(Dudley HS/EG/SEG/Mallard Creek HS), Todd Willert(East Forsyth HS) and others

CLICK ON BELOW for this excellent video show and Panel Discussion on the Return to Play for our high school and college student-athletes…..

One of our local sports leaders and mentors Phil Weaver(Grimsley High School/NCCA) is leading this group discussion, and the panel for this outstanding discussion includes the following…..

Phil Weaver, Executive Director of the NCCA and NOCAD, initiated formation of this panel discussion addressing topical issues pertinent to these unprecedented times, such as returning to school, keeping kids safe, engaging and partnering with parents, keeping athletes engaged, and addressing racial issues.

The panel, chaired by Dr. Greg Dale, Director of The Sports Psychology and Leadership Program at Duke University, also includes:

· David Cutcliffe – Head Football Coach, Duke University;

· Tubby Smith – Head Men’s Basketball Coach, High Point University;

· John Danowski – Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach, Duke University;

· Amy Green – Athletic Director, Durham School of the Arts;

· Kennedy Tinsley – Head Football Coach, Mallard Creek High School;

· Todd Willert – Head Football Coach, East Forsyth High School; and

· Mark Thomas – Principal, Northview High School

The North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) is an organization of coaches that exists to promote and improve athletics in North Carolina’s public schools and to foster high standards of ethics and sportsmanship.

The National Organization of Coaches Association Directors (NOCAD) is an organization whose mission is to generate revenue and provide active support to the member states for the benefit of their high schools’ multifaced student-related activities and athletic programs.

The support of these organizations reaches 170,000 high school coaches from across the nation.

It is our hope that those coaches, teachers, parents, and others who access the link and view the discussion will find the information pertinent and helpful.