“The Ageless Arm”, LHP Rod Tafoya, claims Career-Win #449 Today in High Point: Tafoya with Complete-Game victory, as East Coast Weekenders take down The Triad Tribe, 16-2, in Five Innings

Game Final Result from Ed Price Field on Tuesday Afternoon:

East Coast Weekenders 16, The Triad Tribe 2(5 Innings)

The starting pitcher for the East Coast Weekenders Adult League Baseball team was Rodney/Rod Tafoya, from Santa Fe, New Mexico…Tafoya is a 56 year-old left handed pitcher, who’s career record/mark now stands at (449-93), and Rod Tafoya went the distance today for the East Coast Weekenders..

Tafoya gets the complete-game victory, going 5 Innings, giving up 2 earned runs, on 5 hits, with 2 K’s/1 BB…

Rod Tafoya faced 20 batters and threw 15 first-pitch strikes, and the 56 year-old “Ageless Arm” only had to throw 65 total pitches in the ball game…

With the heat of the day, Rod Tafoya said he was glad to get the game done in five innings, and also said he was very impressed with the work turned by the Triad Tribe, from the ONSL/Old North State League…

The Triad Tribe and the East Coast Weekenders were locked up in one-run game, in game two of today’s/Tuesday’s doubleheader…

But Game One was all East Coast Weekenders today/Tuesday, as they jumped in behind pitcher Rod Tafoya, and rode the left-hander’s “Ageless Arm”, to the 16-2 win…

Rod Tafoya hopes to return to North Carolina later on this Summer and work some more games for manager Relly Mecurio…Tafoya is looking to pitch in N.C., Las Vegas, Nevada, and in Arizona during this Summer of 2020…He has already worked in N.C., Arizona, Puerto Rico, and Florida this year….Tafoya is (3-0) so far in 2020, and that has come in five starts…..

Rodney Tafoya, “The Ageless Arm” is in stride to reach career-win #500 sometime over the next 5-6 years, and when that day comes, “The Ageless Arm”, will be ready to celebrate, but not until then…

Win #500, is on his(Rod Tafoya’s) radar….