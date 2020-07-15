Baseball is Back with the HPT HiToms, at Finch Field, in Thomasville
HPT HiToms Host Three-Game Set:
July 15 vs. Guilford 7pm…July 16 vs. Catawba Valley 5pm…July 17 vs. Wilson 7pm…
Catch the best college baseball players in the country tonight and the rest of the week @ Historic Finch Field.
Although there is limited seating in the main grandstand, drive-in, baseball style tailgating is available throughout the Finch Field campus.
