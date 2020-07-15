Elon MBB’s Fuller Selected To 2019-20 NABC Honors Court

Elon, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball alum Seth Fuller was named to the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Wednesday, July 15.

The NABC strives to highlight both the athletic and academic success of student athletes at the NCAA Division I, II, and III levels, as well as NAIA Division I and II levels.

“We have always said that Seth is an incredible example of the kind of student-athlete we expect in our program and this honor only justifies that even more,” head coach Mike Schrage explained. “We are so proud of Seth and all the valuable contributions he made during his career at Elon both on and off the court.”

Fuller, a three-time member of the CAA Commissioners Academic Honor Roll, earned the honor for maintaining a cumulative GPA of above a 3.2 for the entire 2019-20 academic year. He joins over 1,350 student athletes from across the country as a member of this year’s NABC Honors Court.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Fuller appeared in 75 games playing a total 696 minutes across four seasons with the Phoenix. He finished his career with 135 total points, 61 rebounds and 51 assists, including a career-high 11-point performance against Central Penn as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.

Fuller graduated from Elon in the Spring of 2020 with his degree is Accounting and Finance.

