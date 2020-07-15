Nine-Run Second Propels NC3 HiToms Past Concord 12-1 (Senior Legion Baseball )

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Behind a 9-run second, the NC3 HiToms clobber Concord 12-1 late Tuesday night to improve to 10-3 on the summer.

Last night’s victory marked the eighth straight win for the HiToms. During that span, HPT has outscored its opponents by a score of 62-10.

HPT sent 12 up batters to the plate for the 9-run explosion. In fact, eight of the nine runs were pushed across with two outs.

Chet Sikes (NCCU), Gavin Mortenson (Western Carolina) and Ethan Martin (NC Wesleyan) collected multiple hits on the night, each batting .500 on the night by going 2-for-4. Martin stared the scoring barrage with a RBI single.

For the game, Sikes blasted a double and a solo home run to go along with two RBIs. Mortenson knocked a double and a triple and also drove in two HiTom runs. Luke Pritchett (Barton) produced a base-clearing double off the outfield berm.

Walker Bethune (Ledford) started and earned the win on the mound for his first recorded victory of the summer. He tossed three innings surrendering only one run on four hits while striking out two. Both Chad Caparenter (Ragsdale) and Alex Rodriguez (GTCC) threw in relief to finish the deal.

HPT will make the quick turnaround and travel back down to McCrary Park tonight to square off against Randolph County. Randolph currently holds the 2020 series advantage 2-1. First pitch set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern