No High School Football in the state of Virginia for this season/2020

The Virginia High School League presented three options for the return of high school sports – none of which included football in fall – but delayed a decision on the options until July 27. The decision was made Wednesday during a VHSL Executive Committee meeting. The three options included:

1)Holding the high school sports season as they are scheduled. In this scenario, only cross country and golf would be allowed to compete this fall. All other fall sports would be canceled.

2)Switching fall sports and spring sports. In this scenario, all the sports would be able to compete.

3)Condensing all three seasons. In this model, the winter season would be first and run from Dec. 14 through Feb. 20, fall sports would run from Feb. 15 through May 1 and spring sports would run from April 12 until June 26.

The VHSL, which governs the state’s more than 300 public high schools, hasn’t held any competition since the Class 2 state championship basketball games on March 12. The spring sports season was canceled March 20 and on May 7 the league announced the conclusion to the 2019-20 season.

The VHSL canceled offseason and summer activities on May 15.