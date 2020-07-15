South Carolina High Schools to start football in September and could begin as late as October 2

from The State newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina:

High school sports in South Carolina will get a later start this season.

The S.C. High School League Executive Committee approved a proposal Wednesday to move the start of fall sports competition until September because of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan was approved in a 14-2 vote.

Under the SCHSL plan, fall sports’ first game would be as early as Sept. 1 and as late as Oct. 2. The proposal is for teams to play region games first, with the flexibility to add non-region contests later in the season if desired (and if possible).

Wednesday’s decision does not affect the state’s private schools, which are governed by the S.C. Independent Schools Association. Those SCISA schools still plan to start their preseason practices on July 30 with games starting in August, and the flexibility to modify if needed.