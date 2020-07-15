WR Caleb Curtain(Grimsley HS) makes his College Football Commitment to Elon University
Caleb Curtain, Grimsley High School, Class of 2021, has committed today/July 15 to attend and play college football for Elon University….
Please Respect My Decision??@TonyTrisciani @CAY42 @Coach_Crock @willbradleysp @DannyOBrienQB @grimsleyfb pic.twitter.com/RAsPyvZw5B
— Caleb Curtain (@CalebCurtain) July 15, 2020
