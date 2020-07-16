Billy Corgan looking to shut down NWA pro wrestling???

There is quite a bit of talk that Billy Corgan, the owner of NWA pro wrestling, is looking to shut down the promotion/federation…

Here is part of the conversation from WrestlingInc.com with former wrestler Raven, making his feelings known about the NWA and Billy Corgan situation…

“I think Billy is shutting [NWA] down, from what I hear,” Raven said. “So yeah, and the thing is, Billy really does the booking. Billy does all the booking, at least he did with the Resistance Pro [Wrestling]. He liked me there to have my wrestling mind so I can say yay or nay to ideas, you know, like if they make sense or they don’t. But ultimately, he was the final say on everything. As he should have been.”

