Bowman Gray Racing 2020 Season Canceled:Racetrack Closed and will remain Closed until 2021 Season

from www.myfox8.com:

Bowman Gray Racing in Winston-Salem cancels 2020 season as NC remains in Phase 2 of reopening plan

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bowman Gray Racing has canceled its 2020 season after the governor extended Phase 2 restrictions amid the pandemic.

Bowman Gray made the announcement Thursday in a letter to friends and partners. The racetrack says an official announcement is expected to follow later in the day.

“We will return to racing action in 2021 and plan to work hard to make our events better than ever,” the racetrack said.

Gov. Roy Cooper extended Phase 2 reopening restrictions for another three weeks as North Carolina continues to reopen climbing hospitalizations numbers.

On Tuesday, Cooper said when the current executive order expires this Friday, July 17, North Carolina will continue to stay paused in Safer at Home Phase 2 for three weeks.

“Easing restrictions now to allow more high-transmission activities could cause a spike that would threaten our ability to open schools,” he said. “The most important opening is that of our classroom doors.”

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 91,266 as of 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In North Carolina, 1,568 people have died. About 1,141 people are currently hospitalized.

BOWMAN GRAY SEASON CANCELED: Bowman Gray Racing has decided to scrap its 2020 season after the governor said Phase 2 restrictions would continue for another three weeks. https://t.co/VKEH7BCr0l pic.twitter.com/3aFKzYkAqc — FOX8 WGHP (@myfox8) July 16, 2020