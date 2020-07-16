Elon Track and Field Earns USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Honors

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women’s track and field program earned All-Academic Team accolades from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), as the organization released its annual academic honors on Thursday, July 16.

USTFCCCA Release

The Phoenix was among 264 teams that were honored for its academic excellence, which recognizes teams with a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.0 or higher. Elon posted a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.437 during the 2018-19 academic year.

This is the 12th time out of the last 14 years that the Phoenix has been recognized as an All-Academic Team under Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Mark Elliston.