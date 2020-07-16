Looking Back at Mike Hogewood from WFMY News 2 Sports, back when he was doing sports in Birmingham, Alabama

Posted by Andy Durham on July 16, 2020 at 11:55 pm under Amateur, College, High School, Photos, Professional | Be the First to Comment

A look back at Mike Hogewood, from WFMY News 2 Sports, back when Mike was doing sports at TV 6/WBRC, in Birmingham, Alabama….

From Robert Hogewood on Twitter, and a refreshing look back at his dad, Mike Hogewood, during the early days of his sports broadcasting career, down in Alabama….

Tags: , , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top