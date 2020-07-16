Looking Back at Mike Hogewood from WFMY News 2 Sports, back when he was doing sports in Birmingham, Alabama
A look back at Mike Hogewood, from WFMY News 2 Sports, back when Mike was doing sports at TV 6/WBRC, in Birmingham, Alabama….
From Robert Hogewood on Twitter, and a refreshing look back at his dad, Mike Hogewood, during the early days of his sports broadcasting career, down in Alabama….
#tbt This was sent from a cousin who found at an antique shop in B’Ham. Unreal! Miss Dad & the stories he’d tell when I asked him about pictures like this. Friends-ask the generation above us for their stories & listen. Miss the stories & my guy so much @WBRCnews @WBRCsideline pic.twitter.com/1YPbGAcgaZ
— RHog (@RHogewood) July 17, 2020
