Looking Back at Mike Hogewood from WFMY News 2 Sports, back when he was doing sports in Birmingham, Alabama

A look back at Mike Hogewood, from WFMY News 2 Sports, back when Mike was doing sports at TV 6/WBRC, in Birmingham, Alabama….

#tbt This was sent from a cousin who found at an antique shop in B’Ham. Unreal! Miss Dad & the stories he’d tell when I asked him about pictures like this. Friends-ask the generation above us for their stories & listen. Miss the stories & my guy so much @WBRCnews @WBRCsideline pic.twitter.com/1YPbGAcgaZ — RHog (@RHogewood) July 17, 2020