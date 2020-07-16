Sparked by Simpson Off the Bench, HiToms Win Sixth Straight

By: Abby Davis

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – After an hour and 14-minute rain delay to start, the HiToms escaped with their sixth straight win dethroning the Lumberkings 6-4 Wednesday night at Historic Finch Field.

The HiToms found themselves in unfamiliar territory early, trailing for the first time at home. Guilford jumped out literally and figuratively to a 4-2 advantage heading to the bottom of the third.

HPT would soon knot the contest up at four runs apiece through four complete, but the tie would remain all the way to the bottom of the seventh. Enter Jeremy Simpson (Catawba). Simpson connected on leadoff double off the bench and scored the go-ahead run, courtesy of a Ryan Parquette (Campbell) sac fly.

“Just trying to get ready off the bench,” Simpson said. “Trying to get ready early, and the team did the rest of the job from there.”

Austin Weber (Towson) was able to get the win for HPT on the bump and KJ Wells Jr. (Louisberg) recorded his second save of the summer.

Hogan Windish (UNCG) extended his regular-season game hitting streak to eight games with a base hit, one of only five HiTom hits last night. Windish also plated two more RBIs, totaling a team-leading 21 RBIs for the summer.

High Point-Thomasville will be back in action tonight, July 16, versus the Catawba Valley Stars. First pitch from Historic Finch Field is set for 5 p.m.