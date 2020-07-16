Summer Workouts are still scheduled to begin for Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Monday July 20(Change of Plans for WS/FCS and Alamance County Schools)
This word coming in tonight from Brian Hall, with WFMY TV 2 Sports, and coming from Brian Hall on Twitter….
The Summer Workouts are still scheduled to begin for the Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools this upcoming Monday, July 20…..
These are the athletics/sports workouts/training for football, soccer, volleyball, cross country, golf, and other sports, and the workouts will take place at each Guilford County Schools/WS-FCS student’s given/chosen high school, and these workouts will be limited to conditioning and skill demonstrations only, and there will be NO contact allowed, and none of the Guilford County Schools/WS-FCS weight rooms will open or available for the GCS/WS-FCS students…Most all of the action must be going on out-of-doors, with maybe the exception being that of volleyball…
Here is the official word from Brian Hall with WFMY TV 2 Sports….
[Brian Hall corresponding with Leigh Hebbard(Guilford County Schools) and with Brent Campbell(Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.)]
got up with both @GCSNCAthletics AD Leigh Hebbard and @wsfcs Chief Marketing & Communications Brent Campbell. Both told me that summer workouts are still scheduled to begin on Monday. @WFMY #wfmysports @WFMYhss
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) July 16, 2020
Andy Durham said,
David Kehrli/Burlington Times/News
@DavidKehrliTN
The Alamance-Burlington School System has indefinitely delayed the start of summer workouts from the previously scheduled date of Monday, July 20, ABSS athletics director George Robinson tells me…
Andy Durham said,
Patrick Ferlise/Winston-Salem Journal
@PatrickFerlise
Limited workouts within @wsfcs, scheduled to take place Monday, have been indefinitely postponed.
Was told yesterday each school had the discretion to hold workouts next week as permitted by the district.
That’s changed within the last 24 hours.
