Summer Workouts are still scheduled to begin for Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Monday July 20(Change of Plans for WS/FCS and Alamance County Schools)

This word coming in tonight from Brian Hall, with WFMY TV 2 Sports, and coming from Brian Hall on Twitter….

The Summer Workouts are still scheduled to begin for the Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools this upcoming Monday, July 20…..

These are the athletics/sports workouts/training for football, soccer, volleyball, cross country, golf, and other sports, and the workouts will take place at each Guilford County Schools/WS-FCS student’s given/chosen high school, and these workouts will be limited to conditioning and skill demonstrations only, and there will be NO contact allowed, and none of the Guilford County Schools/WS-FCS weight rooms will open or available for the GCS/WS-FCS students…Most all of the action must be going on out-of-doors, with maybe the exception being that of volleyball…

Here is the official word from Brian Hall with WFMY TV 2 Sports….

[Brian Hall corresponding with Leigh Hebbard(Guilford County Schools) and with Brent Campbell(Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.)]

got up with both @GCSNCAthletics AD Leigh Hebbard and @wsfcs Chief Marketing & Communications Brent Campbell. Both told me that summer workouts are still scheduled to begin on Monday. @WFMY #wfmysports @WFMYhss — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) July 16, 2020