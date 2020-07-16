Update on area School Districts and their Back-to-Sports Workout Plans:Some still on for Monday July 20, but others Postpone and will start up later on(GCS, WS/FCS/Alamance-Burlington, ROCK)

Coming in tonight from WXII TV 12/www.wxii12.com and be sure to watch WXII TV 12 at 11pm and wake up with their morning show/the Today Show….

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —

Multiple school districts in the Piedmont Triad decided Thursday to postpone the beginning of voluntary workouts for fall high school sports during the summer.

Alamance-Burlington School System

Voluntary outdoor workouts were expected to begin Monday with limited participation and no equipment. They are now delayed indefinitely.

Guilford County School District

Voluntary outdoor workouts were expected to begin July 6 with limited participation and no equipment. They are now being delayed until Monday, July 20.

The same dates apply for marching band in Guilford County schools.

Rockingham County School District

All in-person summer workouts are postponed until further notice.

“Safety is a top priority,” the school district said in a tweet.

The decision was made after consulting with the Rockingham County Health Department and because of concerns over social distancing with the rise of youth cases with symptoms of COVID-19, the school district said.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District

Voluntary outdoor workouts were expected to begin Monday with limited participation and no equipment. They are now delayed indefinitely.

The Athletics Committee in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School District, which is made up of high school coaches, principals, district leaders and local medical professionals, said it based the decision on the current coronavirus statistics in North Carolina and Forsyth County.

Principals will work with the district to re-evaluate in early August, the school district said.