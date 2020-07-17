Elon Athletics Continues to Monitor Pandemic, Consider Fall Sports Schedule Options

ELON, N.C. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and CAA Football announced today that CAA football has been suspended for this fall and that member institutions have the option of evaluating conditions over the next several weeks and deciding whether to move forward with competition in all other fall sports if it is safe to do so.

Director of Athletics Dave Blank said Elon is currently monitoring pandemic conditions while also making plans to compete as an independent in football and seeking opponents to replace canceled conference games. Elon could still compete against some CAA opponents if those schools also choose to compete as independents this fall and can do so safely.

In addition, Elon also intends to compete in other fall sports if conditions allow but will delay the start of competition until August 29.

“The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) is recognizing that each institution should have the opportunity to do what is best for student-athletes,” Blank said. “At the same time, CAA Football made the decision to postpone its fall football season but will allow those who choose to do so to compete using an independent football schedule.

“As long as the NCAA and the FCS continue to support championship tournaments on their normal schedules, we believe Elon student-athletes should have the right to compete. We are making every effort to participate in all of our fall sports as long as we feel certain we can do so in a manner that prioritizes the health and safety of all. Should the pandemic situation change or the NCAA and/or FCS championships shift, we will re-evaluate our position appropriately for our fall sports,” Blank said.

Elon student-athletes have been on campus since June 1 and voluntary workouts recently resumed. Under the guidance of medical personnel, several safety precautions have been implemented, including:

• COVID-19 Testing for all student-athletes

• Daily health screenings

• Use of masks and physical distancing

• Limiting the number of individuals in indoor and outdoor spaces to comply with state guidelines

• Enhanced cleaning and sterilization practices in all facilities and of all equipment

• Acclimatization and mitigation strategies in accordance with best practices developed by the National Athletic Trainers Association and the NCAA Sports Science Institute.