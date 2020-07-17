Guilford County Schools push startup date for Voluntary Outdoor Athletic Workouts forward to August 3: Monday July 20 has been nixed
The most recent date for Guilford County Schools Fall Outdoor Athletics Workouts has been moved from this coming Monday July 20, all the way forward to August 3….
Guilford County School District
Voluntary outdoor workouts were expected to begin way back on July 6 with limited participation and no equipment. They are now being delayed until Aug. 3.
The same dates apply for marching band in Guilford County schools.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.