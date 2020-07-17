Guilford County Schools push startup date for Voluntary Outdoor Athletic Workouts forward to August 3: Monday July 20 has been nixed
The most recent date for Guilford County Schools Fall Outdoor Athletics Workouts has been moved from this coming Monday July 20, all the way forward to August 3….
Guilford County School District
Voluntary outdoor workouts were expected to begin way back on July 6 with limited participation and no equipment. They are now being delayed until Aug. 3.
The same dates apply for marching band in Guilford County schools.
?Workouts POSTPONED? ?@NEGuilfordHigh? ?@NEMSRams? ?@avoliob? ?@CoachChrisSuggs? pic.twitter.com/20gGw2Jr8i
— Northeast Guilford Rams Football (@NEGRamFB) July 18, 2020
Hang tough @SW_StudSection! Continue to do your team virtual workouts! We need to all be prepared Aug. 3! @SWGHS_Football @SouthwestXCTF @SouthWestGHS @SWCowboySoccer pic.twitter.com/g08lNCy4RY
— Southwest Cowboys (@SWCowboys_Athl) July 17, 2020
Andy Durham said,
Grimsley Football
@grimsleyfb
Very disappointed in the decision made today by
@GCSchoolsNC to postpone workouts until August 3rd! However, we will continue to stay tough, disciplined, and together!
Proud of our players and their ability to handle adverse situations! Looking forward to August 3rd! #BLUECOLLAR20….
Andy Durham said,
Western Guilford Football
@WErDubG
Attention Football players – GCS has pushed workouts back to August 3! No workouts Monday.
Andy Durham said,
Northwest Football
@nwestfootball
Attention everyone… GCS has pushed back workouts till August 3rd. Sorry for the late news…
Andy Durham said,
GCS Athletics
@GCSNCAthletics
In light of the recent announcement by NCHSAA delaying the start of the fall season from August 1 to Sept 1, the start of our high school athletics and marching band activities is delayed until at least August 3rd.
Andy Durham said,
High Point Central Football
@hpcbisonfball
Attention: GCS has decided to Postpone our off season workouts to Aug 3rd. More information coming in the next few days #WIN #HornsUp
@HPCHighSchool
@HPCBisonSports
@FMSTrojanPride
Andy Durham said,
Ragsdale Athletics
@Ragsdale_Tigers
Athletics on hold until Aug. 3rd. – please visit our website at https://ragsdaleathletics.bigteams.com or contact Deborah Jones at jonesd4@gcsnc.com. http://ragsdaleathletics.org/main/adnews/id/52825502
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.