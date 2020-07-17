Quinzia Fulmore(Dudley High School) has committed to play college basketball at Towson University

Quinzia Fulmore Class of 2021, a 6’3 Forward, from James B. Dudley High School has made her commitment/decision to attend and play women’s college basketball at Towson University….

I would like to thank Coach Richardson and Coach Zack for their faith in me as a player and person beyond my high school years. For this reason, I am proud to announce that I have committed to Towson University!@CoachDianeRich @ZKRedhead @MelHeg7 @coachkent02 @DudleyBball pic.twitter.com/m5C9txLwtT

— Q Fulmore (@FulmoreQuinzia) July 14, 2020