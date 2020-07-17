Quinzia Fulmore(Dudley High School) has committed to play college basketball at Towson University

Posted by Andy Durham on July 17, 2020 at 5:21 pm under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Quinzia Fulmore Class of 2021, a 6’3 Forward, from James B. Dudley High School has made her commitment/decision to attend and play women’s college basketball at Towson University….

