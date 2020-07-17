Team Effort Propels HiToms Past Stars 16-4, Win Seven Straight

By: Abby Davis

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms remain undefeated at home with a 16-4 team effort over the Catawba Valley Stars Thursday evening at Historic Finch Field. With their seventh straight win, the Hometown HiToms improve to 9-1 on the summer.

Greg Hardison’s seventh-inning grand slam brought forth the mercy rule, capping a season-high, 8-run frame. Nine different HiTom batters produced hits, and 11 different HiTom baserunners scored last night.

One of many bright spots yesterday was D. Giles (NC State) and Zack Gelof (Virginia).

Giles finished 2-for-3 with two doubles, one walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. As for Gelof, he accumulated a double in a perfect 3-for-3 day with three RBIs and a run scored.

Once again, Hogan Windish (UNCG) extended his regular-season hitting streak now out to nine games.

Will Lancaster (USC-Upstate) was credited with the win (1-0) on the mound for HPT. He tossed 2.2 innings of relief for starting pitcher Matthew Siverling (Virginia Tech) striking out four. Lancaster, Sivering and Michael Foltz Jr. (Duke) combined for 10 total strikeouts as a pitching staff last night.

High Point-Thomasville will be back on the diamond once again tonight at Historic Finch Field versus a different and sought-after CPL foe, the Wilson Tobs (7-2). First pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.