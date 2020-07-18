Greensboro Recreation Football, Middle School Football and JV Football all look very iffy this Fall, and the High School season is getting more dicey every day: Will there be any Youth Football for the Fall of 2020???

The question of the day, for this Saturday is:

Will there be any Youth Football in our area this Fall???

High School Football is looking very dicey for the Fall, with all of the postponements to the start of the workouts and the practice season for 2020….

JV football looks like it might well be on HOLD for 2020…..

Middle School football looks to be on the outs for 2020…..

Have not seen a formal announcement, but it appears that the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will put Youth Football on the shelf for this season of 2020…..

So, if parents want their kids to play any football at all this Fall, will there be any Youth Football in our area this Fall???

Any Pop Warner programs, any Tri-County/Cross County programs, anything at all going on? Anybody got the word on this one for today???