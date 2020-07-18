Greensboro Red Wings back in the Win Column on Friday Night with a 9-3 victory over Union County:SEG’s Isaiah Rhem(4 hits), Ian Sweet(SEG) and Cooper Speight(WG) looking great on the hill/mound for Red Wings

Greensboro Red Wings back in the Win Column on Friday Night

Red Wings back in the win column with a 9-3 victory over Union County. The offense was led by @WingateBaseball commit Isaiah Rhem’s 4 hit night. @BartonBaseball commit Ian Sweet and Cooper Speight did the job on the mound scattering 9 hits and controlling the game throughout.

— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 18, 2020