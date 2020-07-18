HiToms Suffers First Home Loss, Fall 2-1 to Wilson

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms suffer first home defeat by the hands of CPL foe Wilson, 2-1, late Friday night at Historic Finch Field. With the loss, HPT falls to 9-2 overall and 3-2 in conference action.

High Point-Thomasville was able to bring the winning run to up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth but to no avail. The common theme of the night was missed opportunities with runners in scoring position, at least early.

The HiToms surged out of the starting gates by plating a run in the first off of a RBI single from Michael Turconi (Wake Forest). However, HPT could only muster up four hits the rest of the way – five for the game. Turconi accounted for two of the five total HiTom hits.

Two Clemson Tigers were left stranded in a second and third situation the very next inning. During the frame, Kier Meredith (Clemson) blasted a double off the wall. The upcoming third and fourth offensive chances for HPT witnessed similar missed opportunities go by the wayside with leaving at least one runner in scoring position.

Wilson scored the go-ahead and winning run off of a throwing error in the fifth.

In a bright spot, Hogan Windish (UNCG) was able to extend his hitting streak to 10 regular-season games.

Ryan Cusick (1-1 / Wake Forest) was credited with the loss tonight in a five-inning, two-hit, one earned run and seven strikeout effort. Brody McCullough (Wingate) earned the CPL’s Pitching Line of the Night. McCullough entered the game in the eighth keeping the game within reach by surrendering zero runs on zero hits while fanning four Tobs.

HPT will eye to settle the score with Wilson tomorrow night on the road. First pitch from Fleming Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern