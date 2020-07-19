DL Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) gets a College Football Offer from Mississippi State
Considered by many the top high school football defensive lineman in the Class of 2022, Travis Shaw from Grimsley High School, picked up another college football offer this week…
The newest/most recent offer for Travis Shaw coming in from Mississippi State University…
Blessed To Receive An Offer From Mississippi State University ???? #Gobulldogs pic.twitter.com/UUh65V89vS
— Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) July 19, 2020
