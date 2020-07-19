Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern

Extra-Inning, Bounce-Back Win on the Road: HiToms Silence Wilson 11-7

WILSON, N.C – High Point-Thomasville overcomes a 5-run deficit for an extra-inning, bounce-back win on the road over Wilson 11-7 Saturday night. With the third extra-inning win of the summer, HPT improves to 10-2 overall and 4-2 in CPL action.

Despite registering a slow start by not connecting on their first hit of the contest until the fourth inning, HPT rallied off 11 unanswered runs to eliminate Wilson’s early 5-0 advantage after two complete.

To get to extras, K.J. Wells Jr. (Louisberg Community College) struck out the side in a first and third situation with no outs in a 5-5 ballgame. HPT then pushed six runs across in the tenth to seal the deal. Wilson scratched across two runs in the final extra frame in a failed comeback attempt.

Zack Gelof got the ball rolling in the fourth with a 3-run homer to pull within two, 5-3. The HiToms would add two more in the seventh to match Wilson’s start.

Four HiToms produced at least two hits tonight. Jeremy Simpson (Catawba), Hogan Windish (UNCG) and Gelof each had two, while Greg Hardison (UNCG) led the way with three.

Between those four HiToms, nine of the 11 HPT runs were scored courtesy of their very bats. Gelof drove in four.

Windish extended his regular-season hitting streak once again tonight. The Spartan is now up to 11 games in total.

Coach Williard tossed seven different arms at the Tobs to secure the win. In fact, Wells earned the win on the mound with his three strikeout effort out of the pen to extinguish Wilson’s walk-off chance in the ninth.

HPT will be back in action tomorrow for their fifth game in a span of five days. The HiToms are set to face non-league opponent Statesville starting at 5 p.m. from the friendly confines of Historic Finch Field.