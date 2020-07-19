Mariah Frazier(Ragsdale HS) Committed and ready to attend and play college basketball for Appalachian State University

Mariah Frazier, one of the top, if not the top defensive girls high school basketball player in the state of North Carolina, is ready to attend and play college basketball for the Appalachian State Mountaineers…

Mariah Frazier, is part of the Class of 2021 at Ragsdale High School, where she is coached by Ben Bradford…..

Congrats to Mariah Frazier on her decision, and she is surely looking forward to her senior year at Ragsdale HS, before taking off to Appalachian, in the Fall of 2021…..