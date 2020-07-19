Saturday Update on Greensboro Red Wings Baseball:R’Wings Split Doubleheader with Mocksville[Jonathan Todd(ROCK) and Brandon Wallace(SEG) hit the hill hard/Rhem(SEG) and Edmondson with 2 hits each/TJ Ash(SEG) smacks Grand Slam HR]

Greensboro Red Wings baseball with DH/doubleheader split on Saturday, falling in Game One, 10-1, to Mocksville/Davie County, but the Greensboro Red Wings bounced back win Game Two, vs. MD, 8-2….

Jonathan Todd(Rockingham County HS) and Brandon Wallace(Southeast Guilford HS) very strong on the mound in the win by GRW, with hot bats from Isaiah Rhem, Clay Edmondson and TJ Ash…Ash, from Southeast Guilford HS, with a Grand Slam home run, for the Greensboro Red Wings, in the win over Mocksville/Davie County…..

