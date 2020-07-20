Bob Costas has joined CNN as a Major Contributor

Bob Costas, formerly of NBC and HBO, has joined CNN as a major contributor…He is in for commentary on sports and other important issues facing our nation and the world today….

CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement, “Bob Costas is a legendary, respected voice across the spectrum of sports and beyond. As the world continues to change amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are confident that Bob’s insightful analysis will help our viewers better understand what the future holds as the sports and teams we love evolve to meet this moment.”

“I’m very pleased to join CNN’s roster of journalists and commentators. CNN’s willingness to devote time and attention to sports related topics, makes it a good fit for me.” said Costas.

Bob Costas with NBC covering the NFL, the NBA, MLB, the Olympics, he had a late night TV talk show, called “Later with Bob Costas”, he did Inside the NFL work for HBO, he got his start in the media with KMOX radio, in St. Louis, Missouri….Bob Costas was the play-by-play voice for the Spirits of St. Louis, in the old ABA/American Basketball Association…

Quite the resume over the past 50 years/half century for Bob Costas….