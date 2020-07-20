Friday Nights in Carolina Preseason All-State Football Team:Several from Guilford County on the 3-AA First and Second Teams

Mehki Wall, Payton Page, Milan Summers and Jahree Braswell all from Dudley High School, on the First Team for Friday Nights in Carolina, and their look at the Preseason 3-AA All-State High School Football Team…Wall as a wide receiver, Page as a defensive lineman, Summers as a linebacker, and Braswell as a defensive back…You have Amaah Achina, from Northern Guilford HS as an Athlete for the First Team, and Aiden Bonde, from Southeast Guilford HS, has made the First Team, as the Friday Nights in Carolina’s first team Kicker….

On the Second Team you have Jalen Fairley, a running back from Southeast Guilford HS and Javonta Farmer, an Athlete from Ben L. Smith High School…

See the full list of football players below, coming in from Friday Nights in Carolina….Click On the icons, to enlarge the postings…CLICK ON……