Greensboro Red Wings grab Sunday night baseball win, 10-3 over Lexington-Davidson County:TJ Ash(SEG) with another HR/Cody Donnell(NEG), Clay Edmondson and Nathan Fury(WG) with key hits/Nathan Terry(WG) and Copper Speight(WG) strong on the bump for GRW
Greensboro Red Wings grab Sunday night baseball win, 10-3, over Lexington-Davidson County…..
Greensboro Red Wings now (5-5) on the season….
Great win on the road over Lexington-Davidson County by a 10-3 score!!
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 20, 2020
Lots of hitting stars tonight. TJ Ash with another laser for a homer. Cody Donnell with 3 hits. Nathan Fury and Clay Edmondson each with 2 hits. @NCATSUbaseball @SpartanBSB @GCPrideBaseball @SGHSBaseball
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 20, 2020
@WGHSBB representing on the hill tonight. Nathan Terry gave us 5 innings…handed it over to Cooper Speight for the final 4 innings of the victory.
— Greensboro Red Wings (@gsoredwings) July 20, 2020
