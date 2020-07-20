HiToms Dominate Owls With Season-High 21 Runs

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – HiToms plate a season-high 21 runs scorching the Statesville Owls 21-0 Sunday evening at Historic Finch Field. With back-to-back victories, HPT improves to 11-2 on the summer.

High Point-Thomasville scored at least two runs during each offensive frame until the mercy rule seventh. Nine different HiToms drove in a run, 11 different HiToms scored and 10 different HiToms recorded a hit.

With 15 hits on the night, HPT has now registered double-digit hits in nine of 13 regular-season games. Eight out of the 13 regular-season games thus far have witnessed the HiToms push across double-digit runs.

Tonight’s damage was done all without the CPL’s league leader in batting average, Hogan Windish (UNCG) with a .444.

Kier Meredith (Clemson), Michael Turconi (Wake Forest), Luke Spiva (Catawba) and Jack Hennessy (USC-Upstate) each went yard. Meredith, Turconi, and Hennessy’s homers were 3-run shots, while Spiva’s was a 2-run blast. Tonight was Meredith, Hennessy and Spiva’s first summer trot around the bases.

Turconi led the way total hits tonight with three in a perfect 3-for-3 appearance up at the plate. Hennessy led the way in total RBIs with four in a 3-for-4 effort with two walks.

Britt Fuller (Duke) and Will Schroeder (North Carolina) also produced two hits.

After tonight, HPT is now averaging 1.46 home runs and 9.77 runs scored per game. Michael Doherty (Northwestern) earned the win (1-1) on the mound.

Your Hometown HiToms will be back on the diamond Wednesday evening at Historic Finch Field to take on the Carolina Coyotes out of the Old North State League. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern