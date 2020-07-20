Johncarlos Miller II(Dudley HS) 100% Committed to the Catamounts:Dudley lineman headed to Western Carolina
James B. Dudley High School offensive lineman Johncarlos Miller II has made his announcement/commitment to attend and play college football for the Western Carolina Catamounts…
JC Miller II, part of the Dudley HS Class of 2021 and standing at 6’4″/225 lbs…Can play tight end and along the offensive line and JC Miller II posts a GPA of 3.80 in the classroom….
100% COMMITTED @CatamountsFB @CoachSpeir @Arketa_Banks @Jay_Guillermo57 @CoachHoltWCU @Phillip_Ely12 @DBoyzFootball @AntonioHall336 @CALLMEDBEST @gsosports @TriadHSSports @mrap2107 #365tough #Whee pic.twitter.com/01S4pjbsWx
— Johncarlos Miller, II (@j2manmiller) July 21, 2020
