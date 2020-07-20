Johncarlos Miller II(Dudley HS) 100% Committed to the Catamounts:Dudley lineman headed to Western Carolina

James B. Dudley High School offensive lineman Johncarlos Miller II has made his announcement/commitment to attend and play college football for the Western Carolina Catamounts…

JC Miller II, part of the Dudley HS Class of 2021 and standing at 6’4″/225 lbs…Can play tight end and along the offensive line and JC Miller II posts a GPA of 3.80 in the classroom….