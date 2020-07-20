NCISAA Return-to-Sports Timeline with Fall Practices beginning August 10 and No football games until September 4

Posted by Andy Durham on July 20, 2020 at 11:45 pm under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

These NCISAA guidelines apply to the Greensboro Day School, Wesleyan Christian Academy, High Point Christian Academy, Caldwell Academy and others in our area….

The NCISAA Sport Timeline for the Return-to-Sports/Athletics for 2020-2021….

Click On Above for full details….

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top