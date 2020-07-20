Rally for Guilford County Schools’ Athletes and Musicians at Guilford County Board of Education Office on Wednesday July 22, at 10:30am

Posted by Andy Durham on July 20, 2020 at 12:07 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Rally for Guilford County Schools’ Athletes and Musicians

Where:Guilford County Board of Education Office 712 Eugene Street, Greensboro, N.C.

Who:All Athletes, All Sports, All Band Members

When:This Wednesday July 22, at 10:30am

What:Peaceful Rally to help GCS understand the importance of Athletics and Marching Bands…
(Wear Team Apparel and Wear a Mask…All Athletes and All Band Members from All Guilford County Schools are encouraged to attend this Rally.)

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top