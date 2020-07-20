Rally for Guilford County Schools’ Athletes and Musicians at Guilford County Board of Education Office on Wednesday July 22, at 10:30am

Rally for Guilford County Schools’ Athletes and Musicians

Where:Guilford County Board of Education Office 712 Eugene Street, Greensboro, N.C.

Who:All Athletes, All Sports, All Band Members

When:This Wednesday July 22, at 10:30am

What:Peaceful Rally to help GCS understand the importance of Athletics and Marching Bands…

(Wear Team Apparel and Wear a Mask…All Athletes and All Band Members from All Guilford County Schools are encouraged to attend this Rally.)