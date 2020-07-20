Southeast Guilford High School NJROTC Program named 3rd Best Program in the Nation

Posted by Andy Durham on July 20, 2020 at 2:15 pm under High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

Major distinction for the Southeast Guilford High School Junior ROTC program and the overall story/article/post coming in from FOX 8 News…CLICK HERE to see more from FOX News’ Cindy Farmer….

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top