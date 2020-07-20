Southeast Guilford High School NJROTC Program named 3rd Best Program in the Nation
Major distinction for the Southeast Guilford High School Junior ROTC program and the overall story/article/post coming in from FOX 8 News…CLICK HERE to see more from FOX News’ Cindy Farmer….
Great program!!! So proud of all these young people! It is truly a student led program with amazing instructors as role models!!! #SEGHSJROTC @GCSchoolsNC @WOakleyGCS @scontrerasGCS @drjamiekingGCS https://t.co/jBNZ4qfIk2
— GCS Health and PE (@GCShealthandpe) July 20, 2020
