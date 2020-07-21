Jeremiah Dickerson(Dudley HS) headed to the Shaw Bears for College Basketball

Posted by Andy Durham on July 21, 2020

Jeremiah Dickerson, from James B. Dudley High School, was headed to Paine College for his college basketball career, but Jeremiah decommitted and now he is heading to the Shaw University Bears for his college academic work, and for his college basketball games/on-court career…..

Shaw University, located in Raleigh, N.C. and members of the CIAA…..

