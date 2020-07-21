NC3 HiToms Drill Mocksville 11-1, Win Fifth Straight (Senior Legion)

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Behind their eighth double-digit run game of the year, the NC3 HiToms down Mocksville 11-1 late Monday night from Historic Finch Field. HPT improved to 14-3 on the summer now on the backs on a five-game win streak.

Mocksville was able to strike first with off of two hits in the top of the first, but the HiToms pitching staff would hold Mocksville to just two hits the rest of the way.

Colby Roy (Roanoke College) was a major part in the shift of momentum. Roy entered the contest in the third and tossed a five-inning shutout allowing zero runs on just one hit, while striking out six. With the win on the mound, Roy now leads the team in wins with a perfect 4-0 record.

CJ Johnson (GTCC), Chet Sikes (NCCU) and Alex Rodriguez (GTCC) each extended their hitting streaks last night. Johnson is now up to 11 games, Sikes is out to 10 and Rodriguez is now at five.

Nine different HiToms recorded a hit last tonight. Luke Pritchett (Barton), Austin Stevens (Guilford) and Sikes led the way with two each. Pritchett connected on two doubles as Sikes’s 2-run homer in the bottom of the eighth prompted a walk-off, mercy-rule win for HPT.

Sikes boasts a .508 batting average through 17 total games.

The HiToms scored in bunches last night once again, four runs in the first, three runs in the six and capped off with four runs in the eight all with two outs. In two meetings thus far this summer, HPT has now outscored Mocksville 22–2.

HPT will be back in action Wednesday night for another home contest against Stanly County. First pitch from Historic Finch Field scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

Courtesy of Shane Harvell

HPT Sports Information and Media Relations Intern