Nolan Hodge(Northern Guilford HS) receives College Basketball Offer from Duquesne

Nolan Hodge, Class of 2022, from Northern Guilford High School, and playing primarily guard, with more of an emphasis on point guard this Summer…

Duquense is the latest to reach out to 2022 Nolan Hodge @nolanhodge_7 pic.twitter.com/Fefv64LUU8 — Patrick O'Brien (@POBScout) July 21, 2020

Other schools showing an interest in Nolan Hodge include Coppin State, NC Central, UNCG, UMBC, Mars Hill, and Davidson…

We remember Nolan Hodge all the way back to his days as a 7th grader, playing for the Northern Guilford Middle School boys basketball team…

from Wikipedia:

Duquesne University of the Holy Spirit (/dju??ke?n/) is a private Catholic university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Founded by members of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit, Duquesne first opened its doors as the Pittsburgh Catholic College of the Holy Ghost in October 1878 with an enrollment of 40 students and a faculty of six. In 1911, the college became the first Catholic university-level institution in Pennsylvania. It is the only Spiritan institution of higher education in the world. It is named for an 18th-century governor of New France, Michel-Ange Duquesne de Menneville.

Duquesne has since expanded to over 9,300 graduate and undergraduate students within a self-contained 49-acre (19.8 ha) hilltop campus in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood. The school maintains an associate campus in Rome and encompasses ten schools of study. The university hosts international students from more than 80 countries although most students—about 80%—are from Pennsylvania or the surrounding region. Duquesne is considered a research university with higher research activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. There are more than 93,000 living alumni of the university[2] including two cardinals and the current bishop of Pittsburgh.

The Duquesne Dukes compete in NCAA Division I. Duquesne men’s basketball appeared twice in national championship games in the 1950s and won the NIT championship in 1955.

Colors:Red and Blue

Nickname:Dukes

Sporting affiliations:NCAA Division I – A-10, NEC

Sports:6 men’s and 10 women’s varsity sports

Mascot:The Duke