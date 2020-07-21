Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) with another College Basketball Offer and this time to Georgia Southern University
Raven Preston, from the Southeast Guilford High School girls basketball team with another key women’s college basketball offer, and this one coming in today from Georgia Southern University, in Statesboro, Georgia…
Raven is among the Top Five girls high school basketball player in the state of North Carolina, and she is part of the Southeast Guilford High School Class of 2022…
Extremely blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Georgia Southern!! @CoachAGHoward @CoachBreezie @MelHeg7 @coachkent02 @FredrickCannon1 @TeamFeltonGirls @SEGuilfordWBB pic.twitter.com/mYHVBTVYHO
— Raven Preston (@ravenpreston3) July 22, 2020
**********The other schools/colleges that Raven has been hearing from are Wagner College, UNCG, Bethune-Cookman, Lafayette and Western Carolina University…**********
