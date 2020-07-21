Wednesday July 22/Tomorrow will be “Bob Sutton Day” in Burlington, N.C.:Special day to honor Bob Sutton and his 25-year career with the Burlington Times-News

Posted by Andy Durham on July 21, 2020 at 9:41 pm under Amateur, College, High School, Photos, Professional | Be the First to Comment

A great day and a great time to honor a man who put in his time, Time and Time again, at the Burlington Times-News…An outstanding job by Bob, Bob Sutton, and his 25-year career, at the Times-News in Burlington, N.C.

