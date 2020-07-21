Wednesday July 22/Tomorrow will be “Bob Sutton Day” in Burlington, N.C.:Special day to honor Bob Sutton and his 25-year career with the Burlington Times-News

A great day and a great time to honor a man who put in his time, Time and Time again, at the Burlington Times-News…An outstanding job by Bob, Bob Sutton, and his 25-year career, at the Times-News in Burlington, N.C.

We are excited to announce that July 22, 2020 is Bob Sutton Day in the City of Burlington. Thank you for all your work in your 25 year career at the @thetimesnews helping show how sports are an important part of the fabric of our community. pic.twitter.com/YO4uaGfE5R — City of Burlington (@BurlingtonNC) July 21, 2020